LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE Movie

LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Leonor Reyes (Sheila Francisco) was once a groundbreaking figure in the Filipino film industry during its ragtag action cinema glory days, but now she struggles with old age, mounting bills, and the untimely death of her son.

While revisiting an unfinished script about a fearless protagonist trying to avenge his brother's murder, Leonor is struck on the head by a falling television set and knocked into a coma.

As she lies unconscious in the hospital, fantasy and reality begin to blur when Leonor finds herself awake inside her script, becoming the hero of her own story.

An innovative blend of pulpy action homages, playful comedy, and touching family drama, LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE is a wonderfully imaginative tribute to the art of filmmaking.

Directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar starring Sheila Francisco, Bong Cabrera, Rocky Salumbides, Anthony Falcon release date November 25, 2022 (in select theaters)