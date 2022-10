Official Trailer for Netflix's The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Watch the official trailer for the Netflix fantasy series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, based on the Sally Green novels.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Cast: Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, Emilien Vekemans, Isobel Jesper Jones, Karen Connell, Paul Ready, David Gyasi and Kerry Fox Stream The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself October 28, 2022 on Netflix!