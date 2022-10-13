Macron Says France Won’t Retaliate With Nukes if Russia Uses Them Against Ukraine

Insider reports that French President Emmanuel Macron appeared in a television interview on Oct.

12.

He was asked, "Would France consider a tactical strike by Russia as a nuclear strike?".

His reply, which referenced France's policy to only use nukes as self-defense, suggested that the country would not retaliate.

France has a nuclear doctrine.

It lies in the nation's fundamental interests that are clearly defined.

They wouldn't be questioned should there be a ballistic nuclear attack, French President Emmanuel Macron, via France 2 network interview.

He also took to Twitter to comment.

His comments contrast the position asserted by G7 countries on Oct.

We reaffirm that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences, Via G7 joint statement.

Similarly, a senior NATO official said Russia's use of nuclear weapons would , "almost certainly be drawing a physical response from many allies, and potentially from NATO itself," leaving Russia to face "unprecedented consequences.".

