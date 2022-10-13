The Rundown Live #876 - Programming Humans, Police Use DNA Create 3d Image of You

Today we will be discussing coding humans and human programming, Police now use your DNA to create a 3D Model of What You Look Like, Alex Jones to Pay 1 Billion in settlement For Questioning Sandy Hook, Can Iraq War Veterans sue New York Times for WMD claims now?

Hologram Zoom Meetings, Tulsi Gabbard says she's LEAVING the Democrats, Corporate Media Silent as Pfizer Exec Admits COVID Jab NEVER TESTED on Preventing Transmission, Is the CIA Supporting Another Color Revolution in Iran?, New Studies Show Big PHARM-A Has Been Lying About ANTIDEPRESSANTS, Democrats are operating a series of 51 'fake news' websites pushing left-wing stories in toss-up states in a bid to turn the midterms in their favor and more.