THE VISITOR Movie Clip

THE VISITOR Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: When Robert and his wife Maia move to her childhood home, he discovers an old portrait of his likeness in the attic – a man referred to only as ‘The Visitor’.

Soon he finds himself descending down a frightening rabbit hole in an attempt to discover the true identity of his mysterious doppelgänger, only to realize that every family has its own terrifying secrets.

The Visitor stars Finn Jones (“Game of Thrones”), Jessica McNamee (Mortal Kombat), Dane Rhodes (Where the Crawdads Sing) and Donna Biscoe (“Saints & Sinners”).

The film was written by Adam Mason (Songbird) & Simon Boyes (Songbird) and directed by Justin P.

Lange (The Seventh Day).