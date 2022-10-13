The Vagabonds Movie

The Vagabonds Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The scorching hot drama that set the world-famous Cannes Film Festival on fire, telling the story of a bold and beautiful fortyish woman who prefers the company of Zoomer men in their early 20s, and isn't ashamed to go after them.

Stylish, sexy, and seductive, The Vagabonds goes beyond the mere erotic and steamy to tell the story of a woman in search of genuine human affection and connection, against a backdrop of ageism, toxic masculinity, and double standards.

A guaranteed must-see for female demographics of all ages and backgrounds.

Director Doroteya Droumeva Producers Chelsea Brunger, Doroteya Droumeva Writers Doroteya Droumeva, Martin Razhdashki Cast Shirly Lev, Jonathan Elias Weiske, Magnus Mariuson, Christian Wewerka, Lavinia Heilig