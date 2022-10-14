Sidharth-Ajay Devgn's Dashing Entry, Looks Very Happy | Thank God Trailer
Sidharth-Ajay Devgn's Dashing Entry, Looks Very Happy | Thank God Trailer

Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn grab the limelight as they come with a dashing entry, at Thank God's Diwali trailer event.

The film will hit the big screen on October 25, 2022...