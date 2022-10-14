Sidharth-Ajay Devgn's Dashing Entry, Looks Very Happy | Thank God Trailer

Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn grab the limelight as they come with a dashing entry, at Thank God's Diwali trailer event.
The film will hit the big screen on October 25, 2022...
The seven sins tagged as weakness with a dollop of laughter in the trailer of 'Thank God' released on Friday.
In the new trailer of Thank God, Chitragupt aka Ajay Devgn claims that Amitabh Bachchan borrowed the idea of KBC from him.