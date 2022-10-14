Will Xi Jinping Give The World An October Surprise Or Will He Get One?

Amy Hao joins us to illuminate the political tinderbox of the CCP's Twentieth Party Congress starting Oct 16th.

Is a recent demonstration on a bridge in Beijing a minor incident or a spark that will lead to a major conflagration?

If reaffirmed in his various rolls as leader of the CCP, will Xi reverse his Zero Covid policy or will he hang on to the immense power those restrictions give the state?

With the US Commerce Department acting to dramatically curtail Chinese imports of advanced semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, will the CCP retaliate with an export ban on rare earth minerals or something else?

Will there be an October surprise or will there be several?