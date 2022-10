Deputy PM arrives at Downing Street

Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey avoids questions about the chancellor's future as she arrives at Number 10 Downing Street.

Kwasi Kwarteng has cut short a trip to the US to return to London for urgent talks with the prime minster about the government's fiscal policy.

Report by Buseld.

