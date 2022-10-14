NEW-TECH EXCLUSIVE: 3x6 130 Kgs High-Bar Squats. Last Set.

This was my squatting work after my 180 Kgs Deadlift Top Single, and 3x3 140 Deadlift Kgs back-down sets.

I haven't done High-bar in a while, so it felt a bit awkward for me, but it felt better in the last set.

I am sure I will get used to it again, soon.

I think this may actually be the most weight I have ever done with High-bar for reps, so that is something to consider as well, haha.

Like I said, it certainly felt a bit awkward and challenging, but that is why I am doing it!

Hopefully this can help to build my quad strength, going forward.

Despite the added challenge, they still felt good!

I am looking forward to working on this.