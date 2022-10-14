CDC Issues Warning About Potentially Severe Flu Season

Dr. Rochelle Walensky issued the warning on Oct.

13.

We've noted that flu activity is starting to increase across much of the country, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via NBC News.

Not everybody got flu vaccinated last year, and many people did not get the flu.

So that makes us ripe to have potentially a severe flu season, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via NBC News.

Medical professionals reiterated Dr. Walensky's assessment.

.

We are definitely seeing a pretty steep rise in both documented flu and influenza-like illnesses, Dr. James Cutrell, UT Southwestern Medical Center , via NBC News.

Other medical professionals say that the CDC's warning is not necessarily a surprise.

Unfortunately, we anticipated this would be a rough influenza season, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, via NBC News.

In addition to the flu, medical professionals are seeing spikes in other respiratory illnesses.

.

Alongside COVID-19, other respiratory viruses are also making a rapid comeback, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, via NBC News.

Flu is on the rise, but it's also all of these other viruses that got knocked off kilter, Dr. Frank Esper, Cleveland Clinic, via NBC News.

While vaccines do not exist for every respiratory illness, flu vaccines are readily available.

According to Dr. Walensky, "about 12 million flu vaccines have been given in pharmacies and in physician's offices" so far this year