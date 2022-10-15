CTP Gaming: Final Fantasy IV The After Years - Yang's Tale!
CTP Gaming: Final Fantasy IV The After Years - Yang's Tale!

For our next chapter of Final Fantasy IV&apos;s sequel, It&apos;s off to Fabulous Fabul with King Yang and Ursula... Gonna be honest, who the hell names their child Ursula?

This is Cecil&apos;s fault.

No, seriously, it is.