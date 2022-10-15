CTP Gaming: Final Fantasy IV The After Years - Yang's Tale!

For our next chapter of Final Fantasy IV's sequel, It's off to Fabulous Fabul with King Yang and Ursula... Gonna be honest, who the hell names their child Ursula?
This is Cecil's fault.
No, seriously, it is.
Palom's Challenge Dungeon is an overdose on RNG - RNG floors, RNG final treasures, RNG levels of my own sanity having to..