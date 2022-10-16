Igbo Masquerades And Their Importance To Society

In Ala Igbo, there are many spectacular festivities and cultural performances.

The most notable are the masquerades and the new Yam festivals.

The degree of these performances vary from place to place with Anambra, Enugu and some parts of Imo States leading the others.

Arondizogu in Imo State is known popularly for their “Ikeji Festival” where Masquerades of extra-ordinary propensity abound.

The Nsukka and Udi people in Enugu State also perform feats in their Masquerade displays.

In those good days, many Masquerade performances were exhibited during the Christmas in Enugu and many other towns in then Eastern Nigeria.