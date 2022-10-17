Members of BTS To Serve in Military

Members of BTS , To Serve in Military.

Members of BTS , To Serve in Military.

CNN reports that BTS' record label confirmed the development on Oct.

17.

In South Korea, 18 months of military service is required of all healthy men by the time they are 28.

In South Korea, 18 months of military service is required of all healthy men by the time they are 28.

In 2020, the country's government passed a law that lets pop stars who "excel in popular culture and art" defer their duty to serve until they turn 30.

In 2020, the country's government passed a law that lets pop stars who "excel in popular culture and art" defer their duty to serve until they turn 30.

Jin, who is about to turn 30, plans to begin the process of joining the army by the end of this month.

Jin, who is about to turn 30, plans to begin the process of joining the army by the end of this month.

Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October.

He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government, BIGHIT Music, via statement.

Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans, BIGHIT Music, via statement.

CNN reports that South Korea's defense minister previously said that the group could potentially still perform overseas while completing their military service.

CNN reports that South Korea's defense minister previously said that the group could potentially still perform overseas while completing their military service.

As the members embark on solo projects and military obligations, BIGHIT Music says BTS will reconvene in 2025