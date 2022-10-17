Report: Carolina Panthers Trade Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals

NFL wide receiver Robbie Anderson has reportedly been traded by the Carolina Panthers to Arizona Cardinals.
This trade comes after Anderson was seen arguing with multiple Panthers coaches on the sidelines in Week 6.
NFL wide receiver Robbie Anderson has reportedly been traded by the Carolina Panthers to Arizona Cardinals.
This trade comes after Anderson was seen arguing with multiple Panthers coaches on the sidelines in Week 6.
The Cardinals have agreed to trade "undisclosed draft compensation" to the Panthers for wide receiver Robbie Anderson, the team..
The Panthers' Robbie Anderson has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals a day after the wide receiver was kicked out of Sunday's..