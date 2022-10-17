Baltimore County foster parent charged with rape, police fear more victims

A Baltimore County man is accused of sexually several children.

Keith H.

Savage, 43, is charged with second degree rape and multiple counts of filming child porn, among other offenses.

Detectives began their investigation in late September after receiving a referral from Baltimore County Social Services.

Meanwhile, Savage has been released on bail and placed on home detention pending trial.

Police fear there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-887-7720.

Https://www.wmar2news.com/news/local-news/foster-care-worker-charged-with-rape-police-fear-more-victims