Facing Monsters Movie Clip

Facing Monsters Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Facing Monsters digs deep into the psyche of West Australian surfer Kerby Brown, a man whose connection with the ocean runs as deep as his love for his family.

Far more than just a surfing story, it's an unapologetic musing into the essence of Kerby and his family as we join them on his quest to ride a ferocious slab wave in the deep Southern Ocean that no one on the planet has surfed before.

Director Bentley Dean Writers Bentley Dean Actors Kerby Brown, Cortney Brown, Imogen Caldwell, Nicole Jardine, Glenn Brown Genre Documentary, Action and Adventure, Drama Run Time 1 hour 30 minutes