Episode Three - A Bigfoot documentary series in the Pacific Northwest - on Sullivan Creek

Episode Three of Selkirk Mountain Sasquatch - Bill returns to Sullivan Creek to search for any new signs of Bigfoot activity and shares some of his early Sasquatch experiences.

Returning home later that day; he gets a report from Christopher Irwin who was out there with his wife camping the same weekend and they had some experiences of their own!

Bill returns to Sullivan Creek to follow up on Christopher's report and see if he can find Sasquatch tracks in the soft soil.