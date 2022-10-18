2022 Nissan Canton 5 Million

Nissan celebrates production of 5 million vehicles at Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant.

This milestone represents nearly 20 years of Nissan manufacturing in Mississippi and paves the path for electric vehicle production, part of the company's long-term vision – Nissan Ambition 2030.

For nearly two decades, employees at Nissan Canton have assembled high-quality, award-winning vehicles.

The plant's opening in 2003 brought automotive manufacturing to Mississippi for the first time, and has since contributed to the state's economic development.

While its history is rich, the team looks toward future transformation – one that will bring two all-new, all-electric models to the U.S. market.