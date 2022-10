Motorcyclist who smashed into three young girls at nearly twice speed limit is jailed

Oskars Bolsteins was doing 55mph in the 30mph zone when he ploughed into the trio.

He was going so fast that when he braked the back wheel of his motorbike came off the ground.

His white Suzuki GSXR600 bike eventually came to a stop 31 metres (101ft) up the road.

Bolsteins, 27, had no licence or insurance at the time of the smash in Southampton, Hants on August 1.