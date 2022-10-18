The Chase's Mark Labbett beaten in quiz on This Morning

Appearing on This Morning,The Chase star Mark Labbett was challenged to a quiz by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, and was surprised to be stumped by the questions.
Credit: This Morning / ITV / ITV Hub
The Chase star, also known as The Beast, appeared on This Morning as fans praised him on how slim he was looking.