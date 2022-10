Without an apology

Have no fear.

The Globalist Nazis are still going balls to the wall with their plan to kill off some and enslave the rest.

The virus aka the vaccine, 5G towers, poisoning food supplies; destroying farms and processing plants and of course the looming threat of Nuclear War they are going for the gusto.

With all this going on we STILL have most if not all pundits on our side willing to forgive and forget the endless attacks from " former" American Nazis.