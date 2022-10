I Made it to the FINAL THREE - Rumbleverse (Part 8)

I can't believe I made it to the final three and actually KO'd some people.

This is the best I've done in a while.

You could probably see my panic towards the end of the match, though.

I kept forgetting what buttons to push, lol!

🤦🏻‍♀️🤣🤦🏻‍♀️