Russia continues barraging Ukraine with swarms of Kamikaze drones | Oneindia News*Explainer

The war between Russia and Ukraine seems nowhere near its end.

In fact, hostilities between these two have increased more after Russia renewed its attack on Ukraine during last few days.

During the course of last few days, Russia has literally been carpet-bombing Ukrainian cities with Kamikaze drones.

As many as 28 Kamikaze drones attacked Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv yesterday.

