David Lammy joins ‘Free Alaa’ demo outside Foreign Office

Sanna Seif begins a sit-in outside the Foreign Office on the 200th day of her brother Abd el-Fattah’s hunger strike.

The British-Egyptian writer and political activist was most recently imprisoned for “spreading false news”.

Report by Burnsla.

