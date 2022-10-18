President Trump Adviser Denies Getting Information From Chinese on Hunter Biden

Michael Pillsbury, an outside adviser to President Trump on trade policy, denies a report in the Daily Beast that he raised the issue of Hunter Biden or received information about him during a recent visit to Beijing.

"They didn't give me any intelligence on Hunter Biden at all," Pillsbury says.

According to a Financial Times story, Mr. Pillsbury is quoted as saying: "I got quite a bit of background on Hunter Biden from the Chinese." He also tells C-SPAN's Washington Journal that the president did not ask him to raise the issue when he visited China.