President Trump Adviser Denies Getting Information From Chinese on Hunter Biden
Michael Pillsbury, an outside adviser to President Trump on trade policy, denies a report in the Daily Beast that he raised the issue of Hunter Biden or received information about him during a recent visit to Beijing.

&quot;They didn&apos;t give me any intelligence on Hunter Biden at all,&quot; Pillsbury says.

According to a Financial Times story, Mr. Pillsbury is quoted as saying: &quot;I got quite a bit of background on Hunter Biden from the Chinese.&quot; He also tells C-SPAN&apos;s Washington Journal that the president did not ask him to raise the issue when he visited China.