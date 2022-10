CNN showed ex-FBI agent online threats of civil war.Hear ris respones.

Experts say online threats of civil war spiked since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.CNN's Doine O'Sullivan compiled these disturbing posts and showed them to former FBI special agent Greg Ehrie to get his analysis.Then CNN's Anderson Cooper talks with New York Times op-ed columnist Ross Douthat about how belief in a stolen election amongst Trump supporters helps fuel potential unrest.