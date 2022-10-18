Taylor Swift Reveals the Release Schedule For 'Midnights' Album, 'Anti-Hero' Music Video & More | Billboard News

Taylor Swift reveals her release schedule for her highly anticipated 'Midnights' album along with music videos for rumored singles 'Anti-Hero' and 'Vigilante Sh*t' as well as promotional appearances on late-night talk shows.
Taylor Swift reveals her release schedule for her highly anticipated 'Midnights' album along with music videos for rumored singles 'Anti-Hero' and 'Vigilante Sh*t' as well as promotional appearances on late-night talk shows.
Taylor Swift's 10th album, "Midnights," is here. Also out: a "3am edition" with bonus tracks and the "Anti-Hero" music video.
Just before the release of her new album Midnights, Taylor swift promised “a special very chaotic surprise” at 3AM. True to her..