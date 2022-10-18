Martin Scorsese's producer sees NFT's as the future of film finance | The Crypto Mile

On this week's episode of The Crypto Mile our host Brian McGleenon meets Niels Juul, executive producer behind Hollywood films helmed by the likes of Martin Scorsese and Michael Mann.

He's produced films such as The Irishman, Silence and the upcoming Enzo Ferrari biopic, starring Adam Driver.

With the advent of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain solutions and cryptocurrency transactions threaten to dismantle the traditional structures of the art world, global finance and the music industry.

But now the winds of change have turned towards the bastions of the film industry and many analysts forecast that blockchain will shape the future of how films are produced, distributed and exhibited.

With the formation of NFT Studios, a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO), Niels Juul is a pioneer in bringing the innovations of NFTs and blockchain technology to the film industry.

We sat down with Niels to find out how these innovations will change what it means to be a film producer, financier, distributor and consumer.