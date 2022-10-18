Episode 39 - The Theory of NASA, Science, and other PSYOPs.

Hello, friends!

The FDA wants the public to wait 55 years for them to release the information it relied on to deem Pfizer's vaccine safe for usage... That doesn't sound dodgy at all!

Take a listen as we touch on NASA, Scientism, and other popular Psychological Operations.

Remember, we're here to laugh at the absurdity of our society with positivity in our hearts.

We have a heavy load to shoulder for our future, let us bear it while cracking jokes and talking shit.

Onward friends, to a new way of being human!

Or maybe, the old way.