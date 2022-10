Kingdom Access - part 2

Kingdom Access- what is that?

How can I activate that access, what's the principle, or key?

Actually is very simple as you thought and required few steps.

In 2 Cor.

1: 20 apostle Paul shows us how to get access: “All the promises of GOD in HIM are yea and amen.” See, the promises are locked in GOD.

The promises of God aren’t accessible to individuals who are NOT in HIM - The question is: are you in HIM or in his Kingdom?

Want to know more?

Stay tuned...