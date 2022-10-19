41 Million Americans

There are 41 million Americans who do not own life insurance.

Thirty nine percent of people who own a policy wish that they had bought it sooner.

I am an independent insurance agent in CA and I specialize in mortgage protection which is way to keep paying your bills if you are sick or injured.

At least once a week someone who is in a near desperate, desperate or an emergency situation and scared that they are going to lose their home.

I may be their last hope and I cannot help them due to age, health history or budget.

I cannot imagine the stress that they are feeling.

Get coverage while you are young, get coverage on your children because the price is rock bottom.

When they are older, they can change the type of coverage or increase the amount of coverage.

If they are in their 20s or 30s and have had whole life coverage since they were children, they will have built up a nice amount of cash that can be used, tax free.