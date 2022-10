Your Own Personal Revolution Pt 11: Don't Fight The Mob

SJW and Twitter Mobs are usually beyond reasoning and unless you're a very skilled and/or/both lucky fighter trying to fight a mob in person is a bad idea unless you know exactly what you're doing.

Most people don't, you're not superman and there're books that have been written since the dawn of writing on how to deal with conflict.

You can always leave or not engage then come back later and deal with them individually for instance.