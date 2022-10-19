Daylight Saving Time to end Nov. 6 as we fall back

There have been rumors circulating among the public and on social media that we won't fall back in November because a bill was passed that ended clock changes.

While a bill was passed, we're here to tell you that at 2 a.m.

On Sunday, Nov.

6, we will still turn our clocks back an hour.

On Monday, we posted a graphic showing how many days until the clocks go back.

Several people commented saying they thought that we didn't do that anymore.

The rumor comes after the U.S. Senate passed a bill in March 2022 called the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021.

The bill would abolish clock changes and keep Daylight Saving Time permanently.

While the U.S. Senate did pass that bill, it has not been taken up in the House.

So, the U.S. House would have to pass the bill and it would have to be signed by President Joe Biden before it would become official.

Even if that were to happen in the next couple of weeks, it would not become law until next year, Nov.

5, 2023.

So, we'd still move our clocks forward in March 2023 and then wouldn't change them again.