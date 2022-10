Labour chant 'gone' as PM says she's a fighter not a quitter

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer leads chants of "gone" as he numbers Liz Truss' recent U-turns during a fiery PMQs.

The PM responds by saying "she's a fighter, not a quitter".

Report by Czubalam.

