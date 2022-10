Dark to Light: Is This it for Durham? CDC Schedule to Change?

Make sure to go to http://BlueMonsterPrep.com !!

For all orders over $100 in October, everyone will receive a special gift of one of our assorted 4 Serving Entree Dinners from our tasty menu of 25-year shelf-life Emergency Food, which are conveniently packaged in a single pouch, an Emergency Survival Blanket and a Super Cedar Fire Starter!

The Beanz family/audience always gets FREE Shipping when they use the promo code, BEANZ!