Chloe Grace Moretz Does Her Off-Duty Beauty Routine

The actor takes Vogue through her skin-care and off-duty makeup routine.

Director:Gabrielle Reich Director of Photography: Josh Herzog Editor: Michael Suyeda Associate Producer: Natalie Harris Production Manager: Kit Fogarty Production Coordinator: Ava Kashar Talent Booker: Phoebe Feinberg Post Production Supervisor: Marco Glinbizzi Post Production Coordinator: Jovan James Supervising Editor: Kameron Key Assistant Editor: Andy Morell Filmed at: The Standard, High Line