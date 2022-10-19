Signs That Your Cat Loves You

Cat owners all over the world understand that the personalities of cats can be quite a mystery.

If you've ever wondered if your cat "loves" you, you're not alone.

Here are six signs that your furry pets feel an honest affection for you.

1, They "scent" you.

Cats rub up against people and things that are familiar to them and that provide them with a sense of comfort.

2, They give you the "slow blink.".

Cats relax their eyelids when they feel safe, and slow blinks for cats are equivalent to human smiles.

3, They let you get close.

Cats are generally protective of their space, so letting you get close or getting close to you is a sign of trust and affection.

4, They say hello with their tail.

A cat's tail can tell you a lot about how they're feeling.

Generally, a tail that is upright or in the form of a question mark means they're feeling friendly.

5, They show you their belly.

When a can shows you its belly, it usually means that they feel comfortable showing vulnerability with you.

6, They include you in their own grooming.

This may be a cat's ultimate show of affection to its owner.

It signals that they consider you a member of the family