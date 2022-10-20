Healing the Stress Response of a Perfectionist

For the perfectionist, I believe they are in a constant state of fight AND flight, where their stress response is in overdrive.

Their constant busy living and avoidance keeps them from dealing with matters of the heart that need compassionate healing and grace.

In this broadcast, I want to lay out how the stress response of fight and the response of flight both impact the perfectionist in destructive ways.

I will also share what can be done and how we can allow our stress response to heal so we can more effectively navigate through the broken areas of our hearts.