Justice for the Vaccinated Bus Tours BC | Dr. Hoffe, Dr. Malthouse & Cris Vleck

Many of us now know people who have died or been injured by the Covid 'vaccines'.

Far from passing judgement on those who have been coerced and deceived into taking these toxic injections, it is time to let them tell their stories, and to seek justice for what has been done to them.

The Justice for the Vaccinated campaign is sending a tour bus across Canada, starting in BC, to give the vaccine injured a voice, to provide them with medical advice (Dr. Charles Hoffe and Dr. Stephen Malthouse are on the bus and seeing injured victims), and to begin the process of seeking justice.

In this interview...