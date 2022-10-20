Cadillac CELESTIQ Walkaround

Cadillac has drawn from every era and element of its rich heritage to deliver the most advanced, most luxurious and one of the most important vehicles the brand has ever produced.

The Cadillac CELESTIQ is a handcrafted, all-electric, ultra-luxury flagship that reestablishes the iconic brand as the Standard of the World, while serving as the flagship for the brand’s electric future.

The CELESTIQ story is built on legacy, with its design, cutting-edge technology, and personalized luxury rooted in Cadillac’s history of building handcrafted, iconic vehicles such as the 1933 V16 Aerodynamic Coupe and the 1957 Eldorado Brougham.

Each CELESTIQ is personally commissioned — no two will be alike.

Clients will work directly with their selected dealer and Cadillac designers to realize their unique vision for the car, with unprecedented levels of personalization tailored to reflect the owner’s tastes.