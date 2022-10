Psalm 145 - "The Goodness of God" - A Sermon From the Knights Templar Church Online

Today's sermon covers Psalm 145.

David tells us all about how he exalts God in so many ways.

But there's more to this psalm that meets the eye.

David is filled with love for God to overflowing.

His expectation is that ANYONE who feels that way about God MUST be bursting to share their joy with others.

So there is the challenge which we explore today.