Rupee hits a new record low, drops past 83.08 per dollar for first time | Oneindia News*News

Rupee crosses 83 per dollar for the first time hitting an all-time low; With UN chief by his side, PM Modi launches Mission LIFE to combat climate change; Bengaluru under water again as heavy rains trigger waterlogging, yellow alert issued; Odisha, Bengal brace for Cyclone Sitrang, storm likely to form by October 23.

#Rupee #USDollar #RupeeDollarExchange