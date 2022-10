Chief Whip returns to No 10 after ‘temporarily resigning’

Chief Whip Wendy Morton visits Downing Street after reportedly resigning, then un-resigning, on Wednesday night.

Morton and her deputy, Craig Whittaker, are thought to have briefly left their roles as a result of the chaos caused by the Commons fracking vote.

Report by Burnsla.

