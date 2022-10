Russian jet 'released missile' near unarmed British plane

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace tells the Commons about a "potentially dangerous" incident which took place on 29 September.

He says a Russian jet released a missile in the vicinity of an unarmed RAF plane, which had been on routine patrol over the Black Sea.

Report by Burnsla.

