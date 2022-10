A simulation of a breaking of the Novaya Kakhovka dam

" This is a simulation of a breaking of the Novaya Kakhovka dam.

The situation which would ensue is one where over the following several days, there would be a 5 km water spread which would cause significant damage first and foremost to the civilian infrastructure of the region.

This dam has been shelled repeatedly by the UAF for days now, and is one of the reasons why certain parts of the civilian population of Kheron region are being evacuated to the other bank."