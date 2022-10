Protests continue in Haiti as UN exhorts armed action to tackle gangs | Oneindia News*Explainer

Haiti, one of the islands in the Caribbean, is perhaps going through its worst conflict.

It is undergoing severe humanitarian crisis and lives of its citizens have been torn apart.

So much so, that few days back, the head of the United Nations had exhorted “armed action” in the island.

Today, we decode the crisis this Caribbean island is going through.

