‘A Boris Johnson comeback is ludicrous’ - Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the idea of Boris Johnson returning as prime minister is “ludicrous”.

She also calls for a general election, as the UK should have the “democratic choice” of its next leader.

Report by Burnsla.

