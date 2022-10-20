Pence Suggests He May Not Support Possible 2024 Trump Presidential Run

While former President Donald Trump has not officially announced a 2024 presidential bid, .

Many suspect he's gearing up for another run at the nation's highest office.

NBC News reports that while speaking at Georgetown University on Oct.

19, .

Former Vice President Mike Pence indicated that he wouldn't support Trump if he managed to secure the GOP nomination.

Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more, Mike Pence, via NBC News.

What I can tell you is, I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership, Mike Pence, via NBC News.

All my focus has been on the midterm elections, and it’ll stay that way for the next 20 days.

But after that, we’ll be thinking about the future, ours and the nation’s, and I’ll keep you posted, Mike Pence, via NBC News.

Many speculate that Pence may be considering a presidential run himself.

.

Pence and Trump haven't always seen eye to eye, particularly when it comes to endorsing GOP candidates and the 2020 election results.

.

I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election.

President Trump is wrong, Mike Pence, in a speech to the Federalist Society earlier this year, via NBC News