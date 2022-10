This Leather Clutch Looks Like a Bag of Lay's

No potatoes were harmed in the making of this bag » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more arts & culture news, subscribe to @NowThisNews.

#balenciaga #fashion #art #Politics #News #NowThis